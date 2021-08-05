A mother’s strength after a tragic accident

On Mother’s Day weekend, ABC News’ Linsey Davis tells the story of double amputee Norma Trujillo, a car crash survivor who fought back from life-changing injuries for her children.
3:54 | 05/08/21

