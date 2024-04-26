Mountain lion cub relaxes in hammock at California zoo

A foster mountain lion cub named Willow enjoyed relaxing in a hammock at the Oakland Zoo, where he and his sister, Maple, were welcomed in November after their mother was struck and killed by a car.

April 26, 2024

