Transcript for MS-13 gang member arrested in fatal shooting

We are outside the 115 precinct where police right now are questioning. He suspected gunmen who is also a known gang member this as they search for two more men. Authorities believe this was a gang verses gang dispute. That spilled out into the public transit system. And ended in murder. It was a heart stopping moment of terror on the subway platform. This video going vital Sunday afternoon at the school's a couple of the seven line. Quickly degenerated into open shooting when someone pulled out a gun. And pumped bullet after bullet in another manned space strap hangers and ran for dear life by the time help arrived. The victim identified as twenty year old able lost so was dead. It did not take long for an arrest investigators now have 826 year old man in custody we're told the is a known gang member with a rap sheet. He is a gang member he is in our criminal group database as MS thirteen. Member. The wild gunfire broke out at that ninetieth street station in Jackson Heights on the -- hats about platform tonight investigators are looking for two more men. As for the deceased authorities believe heat was also a gang member with the eighteenth street gang. The gang incidents within transit. Are extremely rare an incident like this in New York City thankfully and I think we would all agree is extremely rare. To have the shooter. In custody in less than 24 hours I think is. Damn impressive notwithstanding yesterday's shocking and appalling events this. Thank you need him this is embrace a system. Now this case terrorize subway riders but it also galvanized many to get involved. Officials today thanking the public for all the tips they received via the usual crime stoppers hotline as well lists tips on Twitter. We're live in Queens tonight on the CN for channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.