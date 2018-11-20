Transcript for Multiple fatalities in New Jersey mansion fire: Officials

And we are following breaking news out of New Jersey a massive house fire Monmouth county has left multiple people dead. Good afternoon I'm David Navarro. Anomalies China fire is burning colts neck this afternoon they're still a heavy police and our department presents. Still on the scene now we've just learned that a second fire burning. At a home forty minutes away may be connected to the S Eyewitness News reporter. Yet the mother katic prosecutor's office has confirmed that several people died at the scene of this. Fire here in cold snap governor step out of the way so you can see that scene just beyond the trees. This is fifteen willow brook road this is a very affluent area again colts neck. We want to show you some earlier video also as you can see right now fires crews are still arriving at the scene to try to get this fire out just got to seven was over that houses heavy smoke was still pouring out earlier but what's also evidence. High in some of our video is that there are sheets in the front yard and the backyard it seems clear. That they are covering the bodies of victims this is ride up route 34 here in colts neck we have seen a few ambulances leaving the scene. Very slowly we've also seen people who may be family or friends leaving a personal cars. They were up closer to the home none of them spoke to the media and here is that twist you guys talked about in your lead to this incident this fire started about 130 this afternoon pulled at 5:20 this morning. There was a minor fire reported at another address that was 27 Tilton drive an ocean township. Monmouth county the owner of that house is related to the owner of this home. So the mama Kelly is a prosecutor's office of course is investigating this connection. No one was hurt at that location now but this location property records say that this is a one and a half million dollar house it was built in 2003 it was billed by a couple. Pete and Jennifer I can narrow. Their names have not been mentioned by the prosecutor's office their names have not been mentioned by the prosecutor's office. We're only saying that they are listed as the owners of this home. Again the mama katic prosecutor's office telling us that several people. I dead at fifteen willow brook here in colts met the prosecutor's office has called 8430 press conference as soon as we get information from that press conference. We will of course bring it to you for now we're live here in colts neck New Jersey touting its channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.