Multiple victims shot in New Orleans' French Quarter

More
New Orleans has seen a surge in shootings and homicides in the first seven months of 2021.
0:54 | 08/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Multiple victims shot in New Orleans' French Quarter
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:54","description":"New Orleans has seen a surge in shootings and homicides in the first seven months of 2021.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79207088","title":"Multiple victims shot in New Orleans' French Quarter","url":"/US/video/multiple-victims-shot-orleans-french-quarter-79207088"}