Mural of former Philadelphia mayor removed due to ongoing anti-racism protests

More
Frank Rizzo, a former police commissioner and mayor of the city, was known for his aggressive policing tactics with black and LGBT communities.
0:41 | 06/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mural of former Philadelphia mayor removed due to ongoing anti-racism protests
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Frank Rizzo, a former police commissioner and mayor of the city, was known for his aggressive policing tactics with black and LGBT communities.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71123333","title":"Mural of former Philadelphia mayor removed due to ongoing anti-racism protests","url":"/US/video/mural-philadelphia-mayor-removed-due-ongoing-anti-racism-71123333"}