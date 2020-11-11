Transcript for Did murder hornet queens escape?

Did you tell this morning about the NASA of murder hornets found in Washington State the insects can be deadly to humans and now we're learning just how many. Have been found ABC's meg interpret the end has more. This morning wildlife officials are on the hunt for new nest after finding dozens of dangerous murder hornet queens and yes we do believe there are other nests. Experts are dissecting the first known Asian giant hornet nest in the US. After finding in Washington State near the Canadian border last month. Splitting that removes to reopen to inspect the nest inside scientists found the fourteen inch nest contained 500 life specimens. Including 76 hacks verging queens. Each one capable of leading to me eight and start their own colony and experts say some of the queens had already taken flight. When you see albeit are a relatively small nest like this able to pump out 200 cranes it does give one a little bit of pause because potentially each of those screens. I could be a new next next year. The Jewish hornets are equipped with a stinger a long enough to pierce through and be keeping suits and are known to destroy Honeybee colonies within a few hours. There invasion could be catastrophic to other insects that helped keep plants alive through pollination. Luckily officials believe any potential queens from geese nest hatched after they found it so the number reported sad may have escaped. Is small. Apartments are capable of re using cells. And so it is in theory possible that more queens were produced earlier in the year but it's not likely. Asian Britain be fatal to humans and certainly you bringing it to our people and every year. RI Magid thank you.

