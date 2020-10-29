'Murder hornet' queens taken from tree

More
Two Asian giant hornet—or 'murder hornet'—queens were taken from the tree in Washington state, where officials had destroyed the first nest of the invasive insects found in the U.S.
0:43 | 10/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Murder hornet' queens taken from tree
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"Two Asian giant hornet—or 'murder hornet'—queens were taken from the tree in Washington state, where officials had destroyed the first nest of the invasive insects found in the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73903012","title":"'Murder hornet' queens taken from tree","url":"/US/video/murder-hornet-queens-tree-73903012"}