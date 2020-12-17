Myon Burrell freed from Minnesota prison

ABC News' Linsey Davis reports on Minnesota’s Parole Board commuting Myon Burrell’s life sentence after he spent 18 years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit.
8:15 | 12/17/20

Myon Burrell freed from Minnesota prison

