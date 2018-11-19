Transcript for Mystery man pays off all holiday items on layaway at Vermont Walmart

OK we're back now with the mystery man being called a real life Santa Claus he walks into a Wal-Mart in Vermont and he's the bill for everyone who have holiday items on lay away shoppers. We're shocked not to mention thrilled take a look. This can't be they who can afford to just pay for every one play away and he said. Clots can. And I can't little but this is a complete whodunit this that imagery here's the only picture we've got. Of this so called lately Angel as Robinson earlier all we know he's the patriots fan woman who snapped the photo on FaceBook she said she's such an amazing man. He made me believe in the magic of Christmas this summer easily await orders worth much as 900 dollars he picked up a heavy tab there. Yeah feel good story. This season since the season.

