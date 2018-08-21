Transcript for Mystery sniper taking shots at luxury building in New York City: Police

Shooting mystery right now in New York City some sort of mystery gunman firing shots from Roosevelt Island across the East River. Into a high rise luxury apartment building on the upper side of Manhattan firing shots through the windows. It's happened a couple of times now cops looking for the Citgo who's doing this here's I was whose reporter Kimberly Richardson. I think I heard five shots. Bang bang bang bang banging them my father was retired police he says he says done. That was good shots within hours cell phone video shows police trying to sort out where that gunfire was coming from what's clear. The bullet hit an apartment. Here in the luxury high rise on east 72 street there the boarded up window on the 32 floor. A 61 year old woman was sleeping in around 1:15 Saturday morning. Burger living room window break. Police found bullet fragment. Same situation Thursday evening around 1130 this time. A shattered window in a fourteenth floor apartment where 68 year old woman was sleeping no one was hurt investigators were able to backtrack to Roosevelt high. We're today at team of detectives set up shop right next to thirty river road. Two people they are reportedly heard shots fired Saturday morning and called 911. That matches the exact time that windows shattered in the 32 floor unit across the river. Although now I realize that sent a walking in my Bob. I think crawling on my belly kirwan lives on the 39 floor of that building his unit basis the water but like something here he's not concerned I gave it. Absolutely no fluent so you really worry about nothing when you and me on. One thing complicating this investigation. Heavy storms did rolled through this area this weekend and so looking at surveillance video police are trying to sort out lightning. From a possible done flash. On Roosevelt Island Kimberly Richardson channel seven. Eyewitness News.

