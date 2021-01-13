Transcript for Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks during House debate to impeach President Donald Trump

Without objection. Madam speaker, I yield one minute to the distinguished speaker of the house, the gentle lady from California. The gentlewoman from California is yielded one Thank you. I thank the gentleman for leading and for his leadership. Madam speaker, in his annual address to our predecessors in congress in 1862, president Abraham Lincoln spoke of the duty of the patriot in an hour of decisive crisis for the American people. Fellow citizens, he said, we cannot escape history. We will be rembered in spite of ourselves. No personal significance or insignificance can spare one or another of us. The following trial through which we pass will write us down in honor or dishonor to the latest generation. Even we here, he said, hold the power and bear the responsibility. In the bible, St. Paul wrote, think on these things. We must think on what Lincoln told us. We, even here, even us here, hold the power and bear the responsibility. We, you and I, hold and trust the power that derives most directly from the people of the United States. And we gather responsibility to fill that oath that we all swear before god and before one another, the oath to defend the constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, so help us we know that we faced enemies in the constitution. We know we experienced the insurrection that violated the sanctity of the people's capitol and attempted to overturn the dually recorded will of the American people. And we know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love. Since the presidential election in November, an election the president lost, he has repeatedly held -- lied about the outcome, showed self-serving doubt about democracy and unconstitutionally sought to influence state officials to repeal reality. And then came that day of fire we all experienced. The president must be impeached, and I believe the president must be convicted by the senate, a constitutional remedy that will ensure that the republic will be safe from this man who is so resolutely determined to tear down the things that we hold dear and that hold us together. It gives me no pleasure to say this. It breaks my heart. It should break your heart. It should break all of our hearts that your presence in this hallowed chamber is a testament to our love of the country, America, that your faith and work in our founders to create a more perfect union. Those insurrectionists were not patriots. They were not part of a political boast to be catered to. They were domestic terrorists, and justice must prevail. They did not appear out of a vacuum. They were sent here, sent here by the president with words such as a cry to fight like hell. Words matter. Truth matters. Accountability matters. In his public dissertations, the president saw the insurrections not as the foes of freedom as they are, but means to a terrible goal, the means of clinging to power, the goal of thwarting the will of the people, the goal of ending nearly 2 1/2 centuries of our democracy. This is not theoretical, and this is not motivated by partisanship. I stand before you today as an officer of the constitution, a speaker of the house of representatives. I stand before you as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a daughter, a daughter whose father proudly served in this congress, one of the first Italian Americans to serve in the congress. And I stand here before you today as a noblist, a citizen of the United States of America. With my voice and my vote, with a plea to all of you, Democrats and Republicans, I ask you to search your souls and answer these questions. Is the president's war on democracy in keeping with the constitution? Were his words and mob a high crime and misdemeanor? Do we not have a duty to our oath to do all we constitutionally can to protect our nation and our democracy from the appetites and ambitions of a man who has self-evidently demonstrated he is a vital threat to liberty, self-government and the rule of law. Our country is divided. We all know that. There are lies broad in the land spread by a desperate president who feels his power slipping we know that too. But I know this as well, that we here in this house have a sacred obligation to stand for truth, to stand up for the constitution, to stand as guardians of the republic. The speech he was prepared to give in Dallas on Friday, November 22nd, 1963, president John F. Kennedy was to say, we in this country in this generation are, by destiny rather than choice, the watchmen on the walls of world freedom. We ask therefore that we may be worthy of our power and responsibility, that we may be worthy. President Kennedy was assassinated before he could deliver those words to the nation, but they resonate more even now in our time in this place. Worthy of power and responsibility, Lincoln thought was the world's last best hope, the United States of America no longer survived. My fellow members, my fellow Americans, we cannot escape history. Let U embrace our duty, fulfill our oath and honor the trust of our nation. And we will pray that god will continue to bless America. I thank you and I yield back. The gentleman from New York. Calling the president a clear and president danger. Jim Jordan familiar from the last impeachment. 19 minutes. 19 minutes four years ago on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.