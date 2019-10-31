Transcript for Nancy Pelosi holds vote on impeachment rules

And you're watching breaking news here on ABC news live of the US House of Representatives taking a procedural vote. The vote in the day at a resolution authorizing the impeachment inquiry. Into president trump on Devin Dwyer here in our DC bureau headquarters with. And thirty year senior reporter we have full team coverage right now of this developing story today the first. Impeachment vote the first formal vote and in this impeachment inquiry the resolution that they will vote on later today after this. Test vote will really chart the course for the next phase of the investigation. That's right as soon as they paso says we expect it's probably gonna follow on park party lines this will open up a pathway to hold public hearings and start to bring a lot of what we are ready now. Into public into the public field. That's right so many of these depositions that have been happening over the past month have been happening behind closed doors the press in the public learning about it through leaks through public statements by. Those who have participated but we're now moving very quickly into a process in which all of you. Will be able to see these witnesses hear from them directly let's bring in our deputy political director Mary Alice parks she's. I just outside that house chamber right now. On Capitol Hill where members are voting Mary Alice. I give us this is some color out there today this scene it does have the feel of a pretty momentous moment in this long sought. The speaker Pelosi this morning said that it was a sad today that no one comes to congress to impeach the president. She went on to say it was not personal it was not partisan. But it was about patriotism. And you have that sense. It being a solemn day up here it's grave behind me and I can sense that Democrats want this to feel like a sad at grade today. They are not celebrating they are encouraging their members not to celebrate but to stick to an idea of the facts and national security. As you and I said though we are expecting that this vote will fall along partisan lines and speaker Pelosi had said all along that it was her goal. To have any impeachment vote be one that is bipartisan. You can see though that the fact that she is willing to go forward with a partisan vote means she really thinks that public opinion is starting to swing in her direction. And if you're watching our coverage here I think where else on the right hand side of your screen is the floor of the US house are represented as their voting right now on a technical. Our question emotion to a question which is actually gonna get us into the main events and a short period of time here about fifteen minutes this is. Pay a technical vote that basically gets members to the floor of the house chamber ready I to age engage in some business and but let's talk about. The significance of this impeachment resolution that they're voting on today you said it lays out the course forward in that shore viewers. What's in this resolution in talk a little bit about. What is going on where we go from here 'cause it's laid out. In attacks of that I think let's take a look this and the details in their tax. First and foremost it sets the rules for are on the minority here the Republicans win they can and can't. Call witnesses in how these committees intelligence committee Judiciary Committee I can hold here it's. Rain and Nancy Pelosi said that this is really important that they that it gives a minority rights. But the minority authorities said that they don't think they have enough frighten us to be able to call witnesses. That they will be able to call them that as you see here on the screen and one of the points of contention here. As we move into a public impeachment hearing phases that Republicans. Will need democrats' approval to get some of these witnesses. Right and that's going to be a problem I think the Republicans are still gonna him and the Democrats on process comments. They're gonna say that this is still an unfair and rotten process and Democrats are going to point said that some say this is the will of the house although it will be along the partisans. Party line. Impeachment of course is a purely political process not a judicial process it's a political question. So far public support has been on the rise four eight continuing this inquiry just to get the facts it's take a look at our impeachment. Tracker from our friends at 538. At this hour as the house is preparing to hold its first official vote on impeachment. In this saga support for the process about 48. And a half percent on average from our friends at 538. In this number includes a folks who support removing the president we should say it's a little bit higher if you take that out. Just ask people do they support the inquiry generally Mary Alice. You alluded to this earlier and there about Nancy Pelosi sort of plowing ahead in. With some momentum the might of this public support on the rise here. And GG's do you think that having public hearings as we open that new phase. It has the potential of changing. Public of. It is possible that Nancy Pelosi is really going to undercut what has been republicans' main argument. There go to talking point has been that this process is unfair that they have been unfairly sidelined. So now if she's able to get today's vote behind her. And and grants the minority party and the ability to argue to bring witnesses argued to issue their own subpoena as. She might really be able to put pressure back on Republicans to get at the substance of the allegations. To deflect from that process argument. He had the substance of the allegations hasn't been talked a lot of us today and then that and just to remind everybody what really. On day got this really super charged this impeachment process was this from the revelation this phone call that president trump had been shall lie. With the Ukrainian president. That's right on July 25. President trump had called the Ukrainian president and some luck I'm looking for a favor. And then he mentions Joseph Biden by name of course Joseph Biden as his chief political rival one of them. An end he says I also you know want to do investigate the risks and I understand there's lots of corruption there. You know what we've heard from the testimony so far enclosed her testimony is that there was in fact a print quid pro quo we have a diplomat Bill Taylor his stud. Everything was on the line including 400 million dollars in US military aides say Ukraine could fight Russia. We're getting a clearer picture than ever of that phone call of the president's policy is more these. Witnesses and parties involved behind the scenes come out into public view Terry Moran is her chief national correspondent. But Terry just to drive the point home about this phone call them what Democrats hope to do is they take these impeachment hearings public they are making a bet here. That people who really find it distasteful than a president of the United States asked the foreign government to to do a favor for him against his political rival. That is the bat DeVon and that's where it starts what's been happening behind closed doors to Republicans object so much is they've tried to take that moment in time. The moment the president trump keep strong our attention to read the transcript he says. But expanded over months was there a secret foreign policy not just one phone call. But an entire effort. Using the government of the United States for president Trump's personal political interest that's the nature of this investigation. So as they vote. What they're voting on really is is a resolution that would make. The intelligence committee under good chairman Adam Smith Democrat of California. As the storyteller. That intelligence committee will hold public hearings and lay out the story. As the Democrats believe the testimony and facts and evidence. Have shown it to be then the Judiciary Committee. Would debate its meaning and vote on articles of impeachment that's the process that we're looking at right now. And and as for fairness. There still is a big difference and it's a very telling one. In the impeachment resolutions that were voted on in the impeachment of Richard Nixon who resigned before of that vote went to the house. And in Bill Clinton whose individual and all the way to trial in the senate. There's a difference the committees were empowered by the house to issue subpoenas when the chairman. And the acting writing a ranking member in other words the Democrat in the Republican. Acted jointly when they acted jointly the subpoena would issue. Well in our time Republicans and Democrats just don't act jointly and so isn't this resolution. The democratic chairman of these committees have the power of subpoena the Republicans can ask. Four subpoenas image debt declined by the chairman they can ask the full committee. But the bowl committees are controlled by Democrats CC that partisanship is baked into this resolution the reality of partisanship is baked into this resolution. In a way that in the previous impeached as it wasn't. Thank you Terry important context and we will come back to that point at throughout the morning here as we continue. Our live coverage and ABC news live on Devin Dwyer Washington and clarity or senior reporter were watching the right hand of your screen the US House of Representatives voting right now. On a technical question ahead of the main vote of the day on a resolution to authorize the next phase in the impeachment inquiry into president trump. And do we expect the vote today to be largely along party lines of the you've been doing some reporting tracking. Potential Democrats from trump districts who are very uncomfortable we've actually having to go on the record on impeachment. That's right this is a tricky vote for a lot of people we know that it's going to pass and we know that it's going to be a bond upon party lines but I think the people to watch. Are people who who are governing swing districts so we have Republicans like Fred Upton of Michigan that was his district went for Obama twice before it flipped to trump. On the democratic side we have congressman bring this he of New York. Who was unknown he did said he did not know how to vote as of Wednesday that might have changed and we also have congressman Jeff van drew of New Jersey that said look. I'm in no because this is going to pass we're gonna go into the sun that they're gonna hold a trial he'll be acquitted and that who come out stronger. So it he kept a lot of questions on this entire process even though he is a Democrat to this is gonna test a lot of party loyalty I think. Dave on both sides now let's bring him act out our chief political analyst joins us on the phone now Matt so far we see Republicans holding together here focused seen. On objections about the process in all of this really dodging those questions about the substance we don't hear them talking about. The president's behavior here. Well it think it's making it doc about the substance of the president's eight year. Because this is the indefensible. From the president spelled words in the first and the people that work for the president on that. I mean I think we're at a point in time I that the president this impeachment inquiry wolfpack. We all I think know that they don't like the fact that I highly partisan vote. And then the open public hearings will be held and that's where the public can get brought in. And in the public is closely watching this today we no interest in impeachment. Has been on the rise the president just moments ago Tweety miss it appears he is paying attention or from the White House as well saying the impeachment hoax. Is hurting our stock market the do nothing Democrats. I don't care let's bring in now our chief investigative producer Chris last so who is a veteran of the impeach or process covered the Clinton impeachment. And very closely Chris. And to give us your bottom line on. This it debate over fairness in how they rules that that the Democrats are putting forward today for these public hearings. Compare to what happened during the Clinton Era. Are they on par. Well I think Terry kind of summed it up before when he said. That the Republicans and Democrats work together back turned Clinton and now they are not they are wide apart. So the process will stay an argument I don't understand why Democrats did this because. They actually have the facts before them they have the call they could have made this all public now which would have blew. Given Republicans nothing to argue about so that's form a little surprise now they may get there they are opening up now with some of the new. New rules but even to this day we should be having this hearing at the Judiciary Committee. Not at the intelligence committee. As the way they do in Clinton and that's in the constitution it's the Judiciary Committee that passes over the referral to the senate I think they're going to get there. But bite by not getting their right now makes it seem more partisan and who was and it was very partisan twenty years ago. During the Clinton. Clinton trials well. You know Chris I think the thing that's interesting to me though is that the Republicans want to do some investigative work behind closed doors and I think they're doing it. Purposefully on this act at this juncture because they want to be able to talk to witnesses without witnesses hearing with the others have to say and to play off of each other so. And it I think it. In the past impeachment we had things like the Starr report than darting secretly investigated these things crack privately behind closed doors before it's handed to the Judiciary Committee. This is sort of they knew what. Think it's unprecedented what they're trying to do look and I think that they were trying to collect the facts before they go out to the Judiciary Committee and really pressed the case for impeachment on us. Yet but except the American people as we said it's a political process it's not a legal process. And the people don't like secrets and I do think listen to spectacle we did see that. That. Colonel major colonel bitten and who testified in closed door that would have been a dramatic moment and yes we're gonna see him. In a few weeks or week or couple weeks from now but but the air is little bit out of the balloon the theater it's a little bit lost. That that we kind of know what they already are gonna say so I think. The dramas have been lost now the one thing that still remains and I think a very important point to look forward to. One of the key actors in this whole drama. Is Rudy Giuliani. And it now his testimony he's refusing to ago to talk I think he's I don't know if he's been subpoenaed yet. But but his testimony is gonna be. But that's going to be the drama that I think is still left because you it's getting the people behind it it's going to be almost like in a producing a television show. Congress is gonna have to produces produce this now properly. To get the people behind. Deanna had the dramas getting closer and closer to the president Giuliani's kind of guy dark by the way we heard from him lately after the media would suspect Terry Moran and this is Terry thank you at some thoughts on the on this conversation. Well Chris is right this in this is obviously a political process and I think frankly one of the reasons that the Democrats are proceeding this way they didn't have the votes that they have today. All also the reason it's in the intelligence committee is I think that. Nancy Pelosi thinks that Adam Schiff. And that committee will make a better impression on the public initially then the House Judiciary Committee under Jerry Nadler and on both sides Republican and Democrat the Judiciary Committee tends to. A tracking these days. Sort of the most activist and and the most ideological of Democrats and Republicans. And so I think there are political considerations in how this has been developed. But you know be taking evidence behind the scenes has been typical. The the impeachment of Richard Nixon. The house but it Judiciary Committee began hearings in secret right after the Saturday night master and October of 1973. This day the vote by the house on an impeachment resolution didn't happen until. I believe February 1974. And awarding an open hearings for another couple of months so. This has happened and I think those open hearings will make a big difference yes we've heard. The tales that have been coming. Selectively leaked by Democrats about what. What's going on behind closed doors at the White House in the State Department this shadow foreign policy but there is nothing like eyeballing a witness. American people will take a look at these witnesses listen to what they have to say I remember my dad listening to John Dean and wetter Watergate and saying. He's got a photographic memory I conduct my dad at a photographic memory churn up on the tapes came out. It would what dean was reciting the congress was almost verbatim. And I think people come to witnesses when they want him completely different than when they read accounts of them. They judge credibility. In all kinds of different ways and they will be high drama. And critical. And we've had so many of those those big public spectacles just in the past six months to a year James combing of course in the hot seat Bob Mahler. To Terry's point and the public really closely watching making up their minds based in the body language the style the presentation of these men and one could argue that it's public opinion what swayed ads based on what they read verses what. I saw that in problem. Absolutely and I think one person that people would be interested and to seeing in Democrats would be interest in putting a camera on as lieutenant colonel than men this is an army officials. Through was assigned to the White House to work on on issues related to Ukraine and is on that focused he was would be first person we heard from. White House official who has had personality was on the phone call and when he walks in and his army dress uniform that is going to be an interesting thing I mean a lot. Add credibility to reports about that phone call and just seen today I think in fact that he is willing to sit publicly and testify before the public. If you just joined in us here on ABC news live on Devin Dwyer and ABC news and Washington and clarity is here the entire political team with us as well you're watching. Are really a historic vote in the United States House of Representatives here this is. A technical motion they're voting on right now the main event we expect to be about fifteen minutes away or so the house. Today taking their first formal vote on the impeachment inquiry into president trump. It is a resolution that will lay out rules and procedures for the next phase of this process which has been. Rapidly developing over the past two months it will lay out the rules for public hearings. In the weeks to come also for how articles and impeachment will be drafted. And passed on and passed through the Judiciary Committee if it gets to battle them Nancy Pelosi making clear today. That decision has not been made she said this vote is about setting up a process. To get to the truth. There's been an intense debate on the chamber of floor this morning I had of this vote for Democrats and Republicans sparring with each other. Over the substance and the process let's give you a little bit of a feel for the am I. What is said. By the other side today this is a dark day in a cloud has fallen. Own this house it has been falling for ten months and it is showing itself today. For all the disagreements I have with president trump for all his policies his tweets and his rhetoric that I deeply disagree with the I never wanted our country to reach this point. I do not take any pleasure in the need for this resolution. We can do a lot better than this we can do a lot better than this the American people see through I believe it is the duty of this house. To vindicate the constitution. And to make it crystal clear to future presidents that such conduct if proven. Is an affront. To the great public trust placed in him are her. Committees haven't been engaged in a closed impeachment inquiry on what amounts to nothing more than a partisan fishing expedition. I expect nothing less than their full support for H red thick thick that. Anything less would be shameful in peach Ment it's not something that we take lightly. But when the president endangers our national security and he gives us no their choice. We will continue to conduct this inner inquiry with the seriousness of purpose that our test deserves. Because it is our duty. And because no one. Is above the law we now have a full fledged impeachment committee in the basement of the capitol. Think about that empire. This is the solemn occasion nobody. I doubt anybody in this place are anybody that you know comes to congress. To take the oath of office. Comes to congress. To impeach the president of the United States. Unless. His actions are jeopardizing. Are honoring our oath of office. Speaker Pelosi using something of a prop there for her for speech to see this up with sought some sign edgy. On both sides in the floor chamber to vote here this is the technical vote just to clear the way for the root for the resolution. The significant resolution today there you see some of the signage. Republicans up on the right there Steve's police talking about or his comparison of the impeachment to Soviet style lie hearings. The speaker of course there at the American flag about bringing back the votes tally were watching. Not clearing the way here this is a technical vote exceeded the time remaining has expired they've crossed the threshold. A 217. Votes that are needed -- between nine right now but they're still in the process of doing a final tally members trickling in. Ahead of the main event. And you see it is largely along party lines in this tactical vote Matt doubt our chief political analyst joins us on the phone Matt. We've been talking about this being a party line vote today Republican sticking together would you expect any Republican defectors. In the end the vote on the resolution. I would like in fact one or two maybe three. Maybe somebody I don't know maybe somebody like Wilfork heard maybe somebody at some of the retiring Republican group decided to leave I that's what I expect. I'm gonna go back to a previous point to make sure we understand the difference today. Between what happened with Bill Clinton and really what happened to Richard Nixon from Matt up today a majority of the country. Support impeaching the president removing him from office. That never happened with Bill Clinton that never got to that point and it only happened with Richard Nixon days before he resigned from office. So I think the Democrats are really any strong political position. Today even in knows swing districts because it's a much different political scenario in the country the voters have already tuned in to a large degree. And now a majority say they support impeaching this president so I don't think there's any downside. For a Democrat or an independent voting on this resolution today. Seattle close sources it's your point Matt it was exactly we were looking back at the 538. Tracker on this and it's exactly thirty days ago. That's. Public opinion flipped on this where we started to see support for impeachment. Exceed its opposition to it and it's been on the rise since it hasn't wavered it's leveled out it's been quite steady in. And as we really here ABC news live traveling the country were an Ohio couple weeks so people are very eager to hear the facts they want to support the inquiry they may be stopped short. And removing the president that they're curious. Yeah they are curious but I do think I've spoken to a lot of Republican aides he used to work on the hill. They sense gone into the private sector and they say you know when I talk to people on the hell they they don't hear a lot of fear. They think that there on solid ground here I mean this is impeachment is a political process at the end of the day. And they see this as an as an effort from the Democrats to unseat. An elected president and and they say look you know were close to an election. Let's just let the voters decide. But having said that I think they're a little nervous about what might come out in the fact finding process but they think for now that they're on solid ground. The Mary Alice parks are deputy political director has tracked have been tracking a politics and all that she's in capital of the name Mary Alice. You know we we talk about a timeline for impeachment public hearings how that might impact public opinion. And the like obviously it. It coincides with an rapidly progressing in presidential campaign. How do you see these hearings impact dean what's going on in that race and how things are shaping up ahead of the primary. Yeah has your right DeVon nothing happens on Capitol Hill in a vacuum. Senior Alicea is very cognizant of the fact that. He would gonna start voting in Iowa and the early states in the beginning of February I think given it erupted Democrat they'll be able to move. Pretty fast and they had it's important to remember it was only five weeks ago. They hearings started in the intelligence committee is in Vieri methodical but also very quick process up here. We're hearing that opening hearings could start by the middle of next month. And it's hard to know exactly how long those we'll take especially because Democrats are gonna continue to fight in court to compel a lot of witness testimony. Terry Moran our chief national correspondent. Even as this vote. Is under way today to plot that should of course forward I'm public hearings the depositions in private. Are continuing today Terry we understand that Tim Morse and now a top National Security Council official expert on Russia in Europe. Is testifying right now behind closed doors part of a long line of top officials and of our event in there. Yeah that's remarkable DeVon just just the fact right regardless of who Tim Morse and is there what he's saying. He's a White House official currently serving the president has thinks he's just announced that he will be leaving. But. And he is testifying. Before the impeachment inquiry. In defiance of the instructions for the White House counsel and he's not as you point out the other one there have been a parade of administration officials have done this. I think part of it is the administration's is desperately overplayed its legal hand this is generally handled it. In all kinds if any contacts not just impeachment inquiries. Where there's is a dispute about whether presidential advisor or cabinet secretaries should testify before congress. On some matter. And generally there's negotiations there are some areas that are kept off off limits and some not. The White House that all or nothing and it looks like several people including Tim Morse and decided to take nothing.

