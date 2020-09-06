Transcript for NASA astronauts reflect on 1st private space launch

Bob Doug first of all how's that going in space. It's going pretty well we you. Just gone over our first week in space this trip and all in all it's been great it's great that is spent time with Chris he's a great crew mate and of course Bob and iron just trying to get our. Space legs you know you both left earth when so many protests were erupting across this country and around the world. From your viewpoint here and face what message do you have for. People want. I think the message for us is one of cooperation and understanding. A much as the International Space Station has provided a place for many countries to cooperate. And integrate its really just that message of understanding and cooperation and the success that that can bring and hopefully we can be small example. What have you learned specifically about. The idea of a private company. Managing spaceflight I think what you'll see is we probably got to launch pad a little faster potentially then maybe a government organization would have done it. But. What I think I'd like to emphasize is just that public. Friday. Team that developed this together. And it was a combination of both sets ideals in designs they got us to launch pad we did. So many. Who were moved by that launch I gotta tell you I was there on the ground and I started to cry it was the first launch that I had seen in person. And for so many people for so many children especially. This is their very first launch even watching it on television though. What message do you have heard do you hope to inspire them because so many kids they grow up wanting to be astronauts just like you. Certainly I think that's one at that. Biggest things we can hope to offered society is inspiring children to jump into these science and technology field engineering. To be able to just. Show the world what we are capable that at team works together very hard. And solves some very clearly difficult things. Yeah. Like god speed I'm I. And look what we got to see on Saturday beautiful launch of the falcon nine and dragon vehicles. I see that dinosaur floating around so I wonder what did your sons think when they saw that dinosaur for the first time in space. I think both of our son's words just super excited to see. The toy that they had selected tackle on the mission with us I think in both of our cases our children warned not to hold enough. To really understand. Our history of flying on space shuttles. Com and my son wasn't even born during my last mission in so to get this chance to share it with their children it's really exciting. I know your wives were watching there are on the ground. As your spaceship lifted off. And they are astronauts themselves they are decorated astronauts themselves. What do you wanna say to them right now there's no compare San. When you put a loved one on a rocket launch of in this space who has the more difficult job and then to. Carry out with a house sold while your spouse is gone for months probably to simple version is. We love you and thank you for caring balloon I loved that thank you so much Bob and Doug.

