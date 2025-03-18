NASA astronauts splash down off Florida coast after 9 months in space

Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore performed the first astronaut-crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule in June 2024.

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live