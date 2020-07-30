NASA launches Mars Perseverance rover

NASA is persevering with its mission to Mars -- launching its most advanced "Perseverance" rover to discover more about our neighboring red planet.
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA launches Mars Perseverance rover
Seven 6554. Engine ignition. Liftoff. That's come down to Mars continues. The perseverance of humanity launching the next generation of robotic explorers to the red planet. MLS do you have gone to both the control.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:30","description":"NASA is persevering with its mission to Mars -- launching its most advanced \"Perseverance\" rover to discover more about our neighboring red planet.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72074696","title":"NASA launches Mars Perseverance rover","url":"/US/video/nasa-launches-mars-perseverance-rover-72074696"}