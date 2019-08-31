NASA moves massive launcher inside ahead of hurricane

Crews at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center moved the 380-foot-tall mobile launcher indoors in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.
0:46 | 08/31/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA moves massive launcher inside ahead of hurricane
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

