NASA and SpaceX make history with Crew-5 launch to the International Space Station

The six-month mission aboard the International Space Station is commanded by Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman in space. Also on board are astronauts from the U.S., Japan and Russia.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live