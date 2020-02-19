NASCAR driver in serious condition after a massive wreck at Daytona 500

Ryan Newman had just taken the lead in the final lap when a bump from behind sent his Ford Mustang spinning into the wall at 200 miles per hour.
4:50 | 02/19/20

