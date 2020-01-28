Transcript for National arugula shortage due to wet, cold growing conditions

They're so great east Borough through the line the Bay Area. Across the country it seems says stores and restaurants either don't have it or don't have what little they do have furlong. My understanding is that there is a an issue Wyss. The weather and mold in the field. Joseph Trimble owns the answer now market in Alameda. He had some bulk of arugula last week but that's gone. This week he did manage to find a few containers of baby arugula from Mexico you have a little bit now it's but it's the package. Corrects it's bodies we what's available that we'll take we contact half dozen different members vendors on a daily basis. She's get what we have Safeway didn't have a whole foods didn't have it and turner just didn't have a. Locally they Bradley owns and four I'd laugh Fiat which sells gourmet cooking products including a vast array of olive oils he also does some special events featuring his signature Nate Salley. Made with baby arugula. Hearted ending its special salad without a Ruger. Exactly and when we didn't have it we try to finer place and baby Cahill and it just wasn't that's the reason behind the shortage may be weather related. But not every one is buying that theory not this arugula shopper. And I think the reason for that is because they consider big baby arugula for so many years that they never let it have a chance to grow up so there's a shortage. It's the people who ate the baby arugula.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.