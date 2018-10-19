-
Now Playing: Native American calls North Dakota voter ID law 'unconstitutional'
-
Now Playing: Sen Warren vows to focus on Native American issues
-
Now Playing: Poll: Most Native Americans Not Offended by Redskins Name
-
Now Playing: Native Americans in North Dakota fight for their right to vote
-
Now Playing: Record Mega Millions jackpot on the rise
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 19, 2018
-
Now Playing: Federal investigation opened into Catholic sex abuse scandal
-
Now Playing: Man jailed at age 11 for a murder he says he didn't commit speaks out
-
Now Playing: New details in viral video of toddler left at doorstep
-
Now Playing: Mom, son accused of groping woman speak out
-
Now Playing: Man rescued after 2 days stranded in mineshaft
-
Now Playing: Rising rivers, drenching rain slam Texas
-
Now Playing: Billion-dollar lotto fever sweeps the country
-
Now Playing: Take it from Ginger Zee: 'You don't have to have it all, all at once'
-
Now Playing: Your family will win Halloween with these Disney costumes
-
Now Playing: Go glam with these 3 easy DIY pumpkin ideas
-
Now Playing: Arizona man rescued from mine shaft
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old boy shot in stomach during road rage incident, police say
-
Now Playing: Mega payouts for the monster jackpots
-
Now Playing: Toddler abandoned outside a Houston home