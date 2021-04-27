Former NATO ambassador: Russia will be held 'accountable'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Lt. Gen. Doug Lute about the international response to Ukraine’s war as Russian troops bomb major cities.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live