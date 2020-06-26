Transcript for Navigating love and dating during the pandemic

Time to talk sex and dating and the time a cove in nineteen. And the anxiety and isolation the pandemic can bring with months of locked down orders are limited travel there's been even more attention on safety. As people try to navigate dating intimacy and and the mental health risk of being stuck at home self quarantining. Or isolating during this pandemic. Joining me now is doctor Alexis Carrington and from our ABC news medical unit and Matt Dempsey a Psycho therapist. And multi cultural counselor welcome to you both. Dot carried out start with you just published an abcnews.com article on what some are calling eyebrow raising recommendations by the New York City Health Department. Our State's sex during cove in 191 of the guidelines using protection. Now may include wearing a face mask. Tell us more about this report. Of course so the New York City Department of Health gives recommendations on how to practice they expect during the canned. I'm recommendations they have art minimizing the number of sexual partner but he got a actually you people who are already in your quote there all such as those who are living in your how old already. And the department of health all the recommend trying to Wear a face mask went chipping someone who would not indict usual circle. And that would include like having one night stand. Dove deeper implementations on top of all other things. Such as happy wearing condoms when pac beat that. Brian Deborah from that point made by doctor caring tend that they are keeping that in mind matter what effects does social distancing. Really have a relationships right now in terms of mental health and what should people keep in mind and look out for. Yeah I mean little when a doozy right when attention he'll I. Is social distancing I mean less than that are you miniature remains an act and you'll see through those relationships is is kind of linger tribal tell us so. Even know rationally we know her aunt who are collected physical well being needs Steve distant from other people is still haven't emotional impact on us you know it's computes can money is still a little more sound more and says. Kim what meat has made us feel we're insecure. And auto rational thoughts that they can come to the circus in order questioning our worth an gonna be okay kind of stuff and this is kind of dominant culture that houses understand there was irrational thoughts and he's not an email is the only person we can kind of get it and soon. And really push people away we isolated anymore and that only continues to promote a lot of detonate it in a rational thinking for us and me is the oldest candidate in order Kris. And that he's only want to look out for our how much are we doing Matt. How much are we are easily elements from bush and other people away and just as he and irritability in general if you're feeling tired believe you wanna be somebody's head. That's a good sign that you're healing what were all on collectively feeling the spirit of the unknown Sunni normalize it. And you know just be able to use that as a checkpoint. Daughter Karen to match has said it looked have a lot going on right now lock for people who think about. We should ask how concerned should people be or what Sid they take into account when it comes to the transmission of Kobe nineteen through sex and PDA. Premature ignition of Kobe and they're having back have not been proven yet and research is still needed duke crews bat but. Exchanging saliva such as with kissing can transmit the buyer. Going to be faced the Health Department recommends wearing a math especially get beat someone Latin don't know how likely that someone who's not in you're right they're all. OK so you mean kissing through the mask I got to keep in the mass gone. Shown in it is the very weird it seemed like a weird recommendation but ideally being recommended but. Not to avoid doing it fell. But yes. Maintaining the map if what they let you. That's the mavs a psychologist I what are you hearing when it comes to this pandemic biggest struggles. I'm in personal hurdles. Just feeling disconnected in the Mac comes from adding just how painfully Indian not how does human connections. And also just dealing past lately just don't have the energy to do things that we would normally want to continue to be religious and that means teens status quo. I'm throughout our lives you know parts of our Marines that are used for surviving always does what's getting activated right now more than ever is. Beneath the level of consciousness or not aware of how much energy were actually spending at just trying to means he equilibrium. And so we're feeling exhausted not even entirely sure why and it's impacting our everyday responsibilities and personal relationships and those and in some of the most problematic issues including dealing with. A bits are speaking out survival. When it comes to relationships what's her vice for keeping the peace. I'm my entire communities is making certain you're doing your own internal or first. Let let's actually use this as an opportunity. Rusty kind of refrain things this is an opportunity for us besides but it is in his hands resting against still turn inward and world constantly rewards are hustling and China and you know the next achievement. This is a chance for us to actually be able to find some peace and acceptance quit in us not having the search went on us so really only unsolved care due later in the meditation meditation map every day I sit down irate in my gratitude journals and Irma abundance consciousness feeling in my life is all and cannot all be okay. And I also just you know how Greeley a lot of Asians and compassion. For myself so I'm result moves through this and then also being vulnerable we have to be mulling over enough we have to be limits and team salute uncomfortable feelings that we have shared our other people so we can connect through those feelings not isn't that needs to be something to ice it or somebody now we need high end one way mothers because. Self care is important and also from those New York City I Health Department guidelines. When it comes to sex during cove in nineteen they say you are your safest sex partner. So keep that in mind as well thank you both mr. Dempsey doctor Carey ten appreciate you.

