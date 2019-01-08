Transcript for Navy Super Hornet jet crashes near Death Valley

Now to the navy fighter jet that crashed in an area known as Star Wars canyon in California we're seeing new evidence of the crash. All witnesses tell us they did not see any parachute deployed. ABC's maggots have grizzly and has more on the seven people injured on the ground good morning Magid. Hi Ken it will two aircraft were flying to training missions in Death Valley when one crashed. It's a popular area for US air force and navy fighter jet training. This morning this search is on for a miss teen US navy pilot. The F eighteen fighter jet crashing in the California desert Wednesday Maureen in his spot popular with spectators. Perot. The area dubbed Star Wars canyon forts near oak canyon walls and flight menu first pilots make that resembled those in the movie. As seen here in this video taken from a previous flight at the same location of Wednesday's crash this picture the first look at the crash site. My son and I were standing out. But Laura lip and saw a large mushroom cloud of smoke. Witnesses described seeing debris smaller than a dinner plate litter read and nearby parking lot what I heard was mom his wing man's after burners because. I watched him pop up right up over the smoke music they fly today came pretty close to get those spectators watching the aircraft when it crashed all tourists from France suffering for minor burns and expected to be okay. And the playing its crush around fifty Mitchell's in front of us the National Park Service says that popular outlook is now closed. As search and rescue teams comb the area looking for that missing pilots were looking for an eighty are out there. Hoping for the best. So I'm always optimistic. And US navy investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. Whether it was a mechanical issue or a pilot error still too early to tell trying to. Meg and thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.