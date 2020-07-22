Transcript for Navy vet injured by federal agents in Portland: ‘This is shocking to me’

So now as a resident of Portland. Eerie seeing me unrest. What injury down them. So well. I didn't you know peripherally aware of the protests for quite a long time. And I thought they were important I just am old and I've had health issues we didn't wanna go down there in probably put myself brisk. But then I saw the video. The of the men and combat fatigues. With no insignia. Abducting. Citizens off the streets work and stuffing them into unmarked man. And I was very concerned about that because if the federal government can anybody can go to the store and buy. He or anybody can acquired used to combat the Gator outweighed me or Getty an unmarked minivan and then go often abduct people off the streets and we won't know whether that's the federal government. Or just a bunch of civilians playing dress up. Everything GSA sending like that about the united saying no no no whose shocking thing. It's absolutely shocked I I can't believe it's happening actually. And what drove down there are ones that video of that happening and I decided I wanna go down talk that. I was commissioned officer. Knight took the O'Toole was due to the constitution extremely tears. And I knew little federal police news well including those men were down there attacking people and gassing people were. And I wanted to ask them why they were no longer honored. Their oath of office why there are no longer owner and constitution because what they're doing was blatantly. And you are wearing things as you are now well I have my Naval Academy switcher on my backpack when navy patches and and I thought that that would. Would be essentially sort of a clue who. And they don't who reformer that's. Maybe we can have a conversation. When attacked me we thought was at a clip now. If they're gonna gas pregnant moms they're going to beat up an old that. It doesn't matter who. As a key ought to be one of the officers leveled with semiautomatic weapon in my direction when it is my chest refuse. And then another officer came and plowed into me I think you saw that movie viewers you know fall back for couples that because he knocked you know balance. Then I plant myself right there on the stand my ground richter. And I knew they are going to be. Unionized and union area attacking so I put my hands down it just took it. Do you know who always attacking oh I don't know who they are still even know what agency they're from. You can tell I couldn't tell I'm really be no insignia. Wiegert codes alphanumeric code a little patch. And you can only know what that is if you go when asked who that person. And on delight and NI I information known names of agencies enough. These guys could be costly. Sticks. Why do you think that they attacked Q was it the fact if you wanted to talk the trying to verbalize have found what I was I was it is. I was human V. I was just this. Right. I wasn't like it was a real person. I was hurt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.