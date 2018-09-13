Transcript for NC man brought to tears as Hurricane Florence approaches

So many outside your house looks. Normal yeah you're right about that what the both of the damage whose audience that home. And like if they have first rules and everything and been replaced by the more about it much. But this is two years yeah this is two years this is popular in this club so Jerry take me back to that night you were sleeping. Right. Mostly loans do you rate your. Look at that I get up and kicked things radical that note. Period it even men accused the war. Did not the true cop. Accuracy in ways phase. That ticket out in sleep. About opening that morning. A wall to U be it. In me and king to deploy a bill to check things out see what. You know what I went ahead 10. In process of that. The door was folded it time. And happy that we're in the you know hook it was what all the words to her. Run alone here right here and loan me you didn't just see water I think it's. Open your debris and everything you ever seen anything like that only two. Got failure. We looked at me look at things differently when this home. Somewhere else we look at it you know pray for me everything but win it cute. Please do story and now two years later two years later I mean this they revealing. Everything you know. By hip. Churches coming up. When you told me. That it's just now that you can talk about this. People don't understand. They don't now the emotional politics who literally lose everything. Throughout and to accept help the we've accepted help but that's not always an easy thing to do it. Without written always pop thing. If I couldn't do know this is with the McMahon. But who did not make. Good. How strong you are right here you mart who years rebuilding this and what it's taken to get this place and now you have. Hurricane sports. Seed that's the thought he would. Skew the put it. Although it was broad red. Makers. That's the real plot involved. You think about you know. What we've happen. What went out to be it. But opulent this. Heating Brittany is well I mean. So I love that I withstand all his word. I was. May not be easy but don't do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.