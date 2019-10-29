Transcript for NCAA takes steps to allow athletes to earn money from names, likenesses

And what it will mean for future college athletes Ryan Sade just to be clear athletes would not be compensated for their on the field performance they would be allowed to profit from their names image in lightness. In the new rules could take effect as early as January 22 when he won. Yeah athletics are a billion dollar industry universities and coaches making millions. And soon for the first time athletes will be able to earn money to. Think the principles and framework that we the recommendations we put to board of governors today. Was a great first step. As for the next step universities and the NCAA is three subdivisions are being tasked to come up with rules and guidelines that are quote. Transparent. Focused. And enforceable. Our effort between now and April will be to try to collect feedback from the membership. Honestly discuss this issue and determine what they might like to do around him engine like this and then ultimately. Going to a legislative cycle between. April 20/20 and gender 20/20 one. The new rules will allow players to sign endorsement deals and licensing contracts but again. There would be no compensation for athletic performance. We do think it's possible to do this in a way that maintains the collegiate model stopped short of pay for play. And addresses the concerns that many lawmakers in particular have articulated over the last few months. One of those lawmakers California governor Gavin Newsom who last month. Signed a bill into law making it easier for athletes in his state to profit from their name image and likeness. It's it's going to initiate. Dozens of other states introduce some legislation. And it's going to change. College sports for the better. By having now the interest finally. Of the athletes on par with instant interest of the institutions. Now we're rebalancing that power. Now there is counter legislation already being talked about North Carolina senator Richard Burr says if players are going to make money off their likeness. There scholarship should then be treated like income hence he plans on introducing legislation that will force athletes to pay income taxes. On their scholarships. You can worry imagine with the fallout will be from that.

