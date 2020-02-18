Neighbor allegedly abducted and asphyxiated 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

Faye’s 30-year-old neighbor allegedly killed her, authorities said Tuesday.
0:41 | 02/18/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Neighbor allegedly abducted and asphyxiated 6-year-old Faye Swetlik
Face went let's dance. Did not occur at a location where her body was discovered. In her body had not been at that location her body had been at that location from only a short time. We have concluded. That face death was a homicide. And took place within only a few hours after she was abducted. The call to face death. Has been ruled asphyxiation. Unless there's new evidence. Curtain scene investigation in my office. We will not release any additional information regarding pay Marie swiftly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

