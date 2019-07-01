Transcript for Nevada inmate whose execution was called off found dead

It was supposed to be the first execution in the state of an ad and over a decade but those plans were cut short today. Scott Dozier hung himself it is elis state prisons. That it at a department of corrections tells thirteen action news he was found two nights hanging from made bad she tied to an airbag. Those years execution has been the subject of a heated court battle it was postponed twice before. The battle around eight powerful not mean dazzled the state went into use. Aziz was uses. We'll what are certainly an animal pound's. Attorneys for a drug made her out legit seat the State's secretly obtain their drug. And they did not want it used to kill Dozier the judge sided with the drugmaker. Busy filed an appeal would it at a Supreme Court last year to move this execution forward and those fighting the drug cocktail. Like the local chapter of the ACLU say the fight. Wasn't about goes year. It affects not only mr. da German. The over eighty other people who are on death thorough. And so it this is why we fight for transparency in Nevada. Dozier was sentenced to death for the 2002 killing of Jeremiah A Miller investigators say there was killed Miller ovary aids drug. Investigators also say he cut up his body. Stealth present him into his suitcase which was found at this Las Vegas apartment complex near flamingo and simmer on. The rest it's believed to have been buried at the formerly concho motels near downtown. The department of corrections houses villagers autopsy is being scheduled. And his family has been notify.

