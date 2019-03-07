Nevada trooper pulls over hearse carrying body in HOV lane

Nevada Highway Patrol explained that passengers must be alive to count as occupants in vehicles using the high occupancy vehicle lane.
1:13 | 07/03/19

Nevada trooper pulls over hearse carrying body in HOV lane
