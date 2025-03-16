New study shows humans misread their dogs' emotions

Renowned Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan joins ABC News Live to discuss the best ways to understand your dog's feelings.

March 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live