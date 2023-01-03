New Year’s Eve stabbing suspect ‘radicalized,” says NYPD chief

Trevor Bickford, 19, is facing attempted murder and attempted assault charges for allegedly attacking New York Police Department officers Saturday night.

January 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live