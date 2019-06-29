Transcript for Newark International Airport grounds all flights due to 'airport emergency'

Let go back to that breaking news fact that emergency at Newark Airport here's a live look at that airport we believe. Is the plane involved. Moments ago the airports Twitter account. Posted a message saying due to an airport emergency there currently no arrivals and departures from Newark Airport it says please check with your carrier. Before coming to the airport again that as a live look we are told that passengers are being taken. Off that plane. Because of a possible hydraulic problem we try to confirm that information as soon as we get that information. We're gonna bring that to you. Brett apparently this was united flight 2098. Making his way from LaGuardia. Down to she used in a declared emergencies Tony say because of some kind of hydraulic problem. And hand had to land at Newark and L there. Is stuck on the runway passenger being evacuated but the bigger picture here is as of right now no flights coming in or out of Newark until they get that plane. Off the runway and get the situation back under control with the crew on the way to the scene and we'll continue to follow that throughout the morning.

