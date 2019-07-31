Transcript for Newborn found on Pennsylvania porch only a few hours old

But a key amongst those white cloud in the news and drove Phillips says wrapped in that little white blanket was this brand new baby girl. She was just hours old that what first to Rell had no idea just how new to the world she actually was. I picked it up and and you know as I am picked it up the talent rather than. And Aslan BB still had them them. The Phillips says his neighbor was walking up the street to come hump they both had no idea where the baby came from. It's quite possible to Rell save the newborns like it was hot out so we called police and they came and got the girl and took her to the hospital right now she's doing okay. Upper Darby police superintendent Michael Chitwood says they don't know who left the baby they're or where she was born. But he wants any new mother to know there are better options than leaving a baby. At a random home if somebody wants you drop wolf the child to a hospital or. Police station as long as it's not hurt and it's less than 28 days they can go without any criminality.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.