Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for News crew films fugitive inmate's capture
He actually. Lewis passed. Americo county deputies. Man this get down to send a step. And.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:58","description":"Murder suspect J’saan Carlos Strover was apprehended Thursday night after he escaped from custody near Atlanta International Airport earlier in the day. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77421637","title":"News crew films fugitive inmate's capture ","url":"/US/video/news-crew-films-fugitive-inmates-capture-77421637"}