News crew films fugitive inmate's capture

More
Murder suspect J’saan Carlos Strover was apprehended Thursday night after he escaped from custody near Atlanta International Airport earlier in the day.
0:58 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for News crew films fugitive inmate's capture
He actually. Lewis passed. Americo county deputies. Man this get down to send a step. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"Murder suspect J’saan Carlos Strover was apprehended Thursday night after he escaped from custody near Atlanta International Airport earlier in the day. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77421637","title":"News crew films fugitive inmate's capture ","url":"/US/video/news-crew-films-fugitive-inmates-capture-77421637"}