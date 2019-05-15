Transcript for News headlines today: May 15, 2019

A. This is safe environment has just ordered non emergency workers at the US embassy in Baghdad to leave. No specific reason given yet but a new travel advisory says Americans should avoid arrests slowed. Terrorism kidnapping and armed conflict. Alabama lawmakers advanced a bill almost completely outlawing abortion in the state house bill 314 passes. The only exception at the health of the mother is at risk. Anger on the other side of the I'll do. Product when about them what is our patent that we pass the bill was passed by a veto proof majority in the state legislatures were mostly men. The long game for the lawmakers who wrote this law is the US Supreme Court. They're hoping that odds are now better that today's highest court will overturn the 1973. Decision of Roe vs. Wade which legalized abortion nationwide. We're trying to keep it gestures that life. Was to address that issue that rappers just like it was just jotted down the juices that maybe in the Landler person. Several reports now say months before the second deadly crash of a 737 Maxi jet. Pilots for American Airlines met with Boeing pushing for a fix the plane. Lenox no one's an hour ago. Just yeah. They simply were working on the software fix effect they told the American Airlines pilots when they have that really heated meeting in November that they were working on the fixed. This Senate Intelligence Committee is struck a deal would Donald Trump junior. Who appear for a closed door interview next month part of its Russia investigation. And controlled not happy when the Republican controlled Senate Intelligence Committee wanted to question is and again about what he told them horses welcome all reports Donald junior now agreeing to come back to Capitol Hill in June for a closed door interview that will be limited in scope and time. A source close to trump junior says he is incredibly appreciative of the members that went to bat for him and that he will return the flavor come the point one we campaign. A memorial service is set for today for Hendrick could steal the eighteen year old killed at a Colorado school where he helped. Apple wanted to London. Several other students were hurt in the attack earlier this month. Six people now confirmed dead after two small planes crashed over a last death. Early data says they likely smashed into each other an altitude of around 3200 feet. Ten more people were hurt. The new study looked at Philadelphia's soda tax which is charged an extra cent and a half. Half on each count of sweetened drinks the study found the new tax reduced sales by 38%. This New Orleans delicate. Jubilation down in the Big Easy. In a shocking upset of the New Orleans pelicans. Grabbing the top spot in this year's NBA draft lottery. It's just another. Positive event for us and what's going to be we hope several that we stacked together their pride. Its potential number one pick dying on Williams when it's easy to do. Given the news sending shockwaves around the and DNA. Meteorologists did you eat with a when they forecast that includes. A severe weather this weekend something that we actually released a lot but before that happens let's see what happened in Florida so this has got to trailing front from this that we are all just getting rid of and that RB's six people were inside that fortunately. Uninjured. This is the epidemic that we're concerned about seeing with this storm. I'm not necessarily as it comes natural though you will have very gusty winds San Francisco Bay Area. Ends up tonight with the heaviest rain could pick up of mortgages up but half of snow here up to two feet eaten something as possible. The Los Angeles also get that rain action. Early Thursday morning so keep that in mind but as we track this thing about Asian. It's Friday that were really settling in and Saturday actually will focus on Friday but now the enhanced risk areas. In Nebraska doubts any most of west Texas and western Oklahoma that's where we end up seeing the potential for some. It's super cells which if you tornadoes and also some large hail. And strong winds.

