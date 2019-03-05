Transcript for News headlines today: May 3, 2019

The president says it's done. He says congress shouldn't get the chance to question former White House counsel Don McGann after the release of the Muller reborn. I don't think I can let him and then tell everybody else she can't because especially him because he was a counsel I would say. It's time. The president speaking to Fox News this -- a day after attorney general William Barr refused to appear before the House Judiciary Committee. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler says he'll continue to try and work with the Justice Department to get and you testimony is scheduled for attorney general William Barr. He's also insisting that they release the full Muller reports in its underlying documents to congress. But now pushing for other testimony including former White House counsel Don began ants special counsel Robert Mueller whose team is in contact with the House Judiciary Committee about trying to senate hearing. A would be bomber is about to be set free a judge in New York's interest Najib who lives on the 210 years in prison. Roughly the same time he's been in jail after his arrest in 2009. He was arrested on September 12. Pleaded guilty and peet's life imprisonment but then prosecutors say it's cooperation and America's fight against al-Qaeda was quote extraordinary. Revealing he'd he tells of the terror group's training. Movements and recruitment Mathis justice was definitely serves. In this instance a federal judge told zazi this once unthinkable second chances come their way and you earned it. Mortars on Booth so I think zazi is the change Meehan. FaceBook is closing its doors to some controversial accounts baseball blacklisting several right wing extremists from its social network as well as instant Graham including Alex Jones and his conspiracy theory web site info wars another far right wing personalities nation of Islam leader Louis Eric Jon. Is also being bank. And Tribune. Pouring in for one of the most beloved character. Everyone from Harrison Ford to George Lucas wing that this morning. We remember the original two block out. Meteorologist it is. The and you have to see pictures out of Davenport Iowa if you haven't already this week it's is that a couple of means of seeing flooding. The town the Mississippi River is actually now. Hit its highest level ever on record so even beat that record set back in 1993 for the great flood theirs. That's gonna take a while to receipt and damage will be in this we have damaged and she'll let Little Rock, Arkansas not from flooding in the this is images are sat behind the roof removed. This type of thing we have seen again just today in the southwest Texas. But also in parts of the south. And a high plains on Saturday so check out today at San Antonio nearly Corpus Christi. Tomorrow as his plans for outdoor activities here and higher earning an elderly dad at Portland's. Need to be on alert this could be not only have heavy rain in the east of course that damaging winds at sixteen hours he'll sleep this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.