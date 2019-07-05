Transcript for News headlines today: May 7, 2019

Starr now reports in Russia suggesting that investigators are focused on pilot error in the fiery plane landing in Moscow that killed dozens. This flight attendant is being held a hero. Full quarterly kicking open the door and grabbing passengers by the collar. Pushing them onto the emergency slides he wants some try to grab their luggage from the overhead compartments burst. And Americans Jereme Brooks from Santa Fay New Mexico taking a job as a fishing guide in Russia he was more excited than anyone than ever before. He's doing what he loved it. Staffers. From the House Judiciary Committee are said to meet today with the Justice Department try to figure out what to do next after attorney general William Barr missed the deadline to hand over the un redacted special counsel's report. Tomorrow the committee will consider holding him in contempt of congress. The secretary of the treasury is refusing to turn over president Trump's tax returns to congress in a letter to the house Ways and Means Committee. Stephen agents said they request quote lacks a legitimate legislative purpose a move now sets up a high stakes legal battle Democrats may now subpoena the IRS for the returns. A filed a lawsuit. Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker proposes new legislation that would require all gun owners to get a federal gun license right now there's no national license program. The thirteen states already have some form of licensing rules under the new proposal. Current gun owners would have a transition period to get certified this is the New Jersey senator second policy rolled out in three weeks. And a stunning turn of events we're learning that two Reuters journalists who were jailed for breaking Myanmar's official secrets act. I've been freed from prison. They had been sentenced to seven years in jail amend international outcry the president's office announcing they were among those 6500. Prisoners released as is customary around the time of the traditional new year. Meteorologist and dizzy and you see it right behind me there are areas that we've got to look for not just tornadoes but definitely destructive winds and helps pay so let me take damage that we begin illuminate it nice guy in Kansas this was a tornado one of three reported. It wasn't of course just like the 111. Severe storm reports. You have live in Colorado who covered in hail and relatively small but still covers they probably gonna be quite. Upsetting can still hurt your card that marble sized Italy and haven't they think we'll see it again it's alternate come along and Thailand affectionately look at dew point. Severe storms. It got kind of an 60s65. Range to really get the storms blowing. That's how it's much drier so long had a tan line and bubbles thunderstorms will pop up from Lubbock Amarillo and say here in death. Atlanta at anywhere from western Oklahoma like what we're and that's the area completely watch for those winds accesses seventy miles per hour if you have an early tornado that could happen. We're tracking this cold front exit exits progression across the country until we're gonna keep Joplin and ash street towards Dallas Lakeville all in the Wednesday category for severe storms and that's a pretty that you. Chance that there will be at exists in the morning gonna try to. Patrick atmosphere and an aunt and the chances but it is Alan Wednesday in big day. And then on Thursday he gets double in the Mississippi until a multi tea and watching. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.