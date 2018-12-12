Transcript for News headlines today: Dec. 12, 2018

Rescue teams are still searching for two women and a man trapped in an abandoned mine in West Virginia. In Great Britain British prime minister Teresa made eighteen and you'll also screwed today. They could Carl sir jobs the prime minister this morning. That big game. The biggest threat to people I'm to this country isn't leaving the EU it's upholding. Although OK. We don't have border security shutdown of the government. This country needs border security Walter's apartment border security president drowned during a White House sit down with Charles Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Top congressional Democrats and finding a way to keep the government running past next Friday. Seeks five billion dollars for the border while he wants it we got five billion dollars we could do like tremendous jump a world. The Democrats say there's a billion and I happened last year's budget still largely untouched that we don't get what we want. One way or the other whether it's through years of broad military through anything you wanna call I would shut down okay afterward. And I am proud and I'm not good lottery I am proud to shut down the government for border security check. Sentencing day for former drunk lawyer Michael Cohen. He's due in court this morning after pleading guilty to charges brought by both federal prosecutors in New York. Special counsel Robert Muller's office under federal guidelines he faces around for years behind bars and. Elvis in fifty yeah we have some land there headlines the next couple days it's all once I am slicing across the country a fact blocking so here's how ago it started out reading in Washington State is on the interstate ninety as snow mommy and messy right then also. State troopers actually pulled over 200 truck because people and you're an attack that causes went act. And video from big month and a there eleven is now but the winds were I an not only Montana but it like 100 Ferraro so there are a lot of when they make it all the way to Mexico. A north Texas western Oklahoma City and I'm in western Kansas guard at any dental labs and fixing up our business that settles and not jets. Salt Lake City board has not possible. Or the wit comes through on Thursday from Texas western Oklahoma. He heavily to pick up more than two inches of snow at least the area even by. And it's going to be heavy rain as it moves east. Spot and getting a significant sounds like rally at chuck clocked at eleven I'll ask him. Now could get some rain on top of it this and she's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.