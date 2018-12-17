Transcript for News headlines today: Dec. 17, 2018

Washington is racing Ford a partial shutdown at the end of the week if lawmakers cannot hammer out a budget deal. Main stumbling block is the president called for five billion dollars for the border wall. Shall presidential offices will stay open but workers won't get paid. There's uncertainty this morning for millions of Americans who rely an insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act that's after a federal judge in Texas on Friday struck down obamacare as unconstitutional. Top lawmakers are already gearing up for a fight if you're gonna take a with the affordable care how would you protect the millions of people currently using it. For health insurance for their fifth President Obama responded with a blistering post on FaceBook writing a lot of good people are fighting to ensure that nothing about your care will change but all of this should also be a reminder that Republicans will never stopped trying to undo all of that. But a wideout says they expect a final outcome to be settled in the Supreme Court. North Korea is falling US sanctions against several senior figures a quote deliberate provocation. Warns that could be real to push the country get rid of its nuclear weapons. Japanese police that people have been injured. Explosion at a restaurant in northern Japan when persons in serious condition clause of the blast is under investigation. FaceBook says it has fixed a bug that gave developers of up to 15100 Smartphone apps improper access to millions of users photos. FaceBook is still trying to figure out whether any of the pictures were actually stolen. A new study out today shows drinking at the use of hope you Lloyd's among American teenagers is down but that the use of electronic cigarettes has just about doubled in the past year. There's to do this universe this morning miss Philippines cut the other great taking the title over contestants from. 93 other countries. Okay. Oh I mean you know it's. Chicago Bears lineman Charles Leno junior proposing to his girlfriend. At midfield after the bears clinched a playoff time. The shares making the playoffs for the first time in eight years haven't double celebrations. Meteorologists in the end whether Hanlon that you're I want here because 112 point five million people are planning to travel sometime this week or weekend. For Christmas so it's that one Thursday looks like the worst day javelin. Out of pocket that space and heavy rain. Face up planning of this weekend look at the video here three to five inches of rain in the mid Atlantic watching easy actually ended up. Surpassing their what is your parents and now anything and hasn't January for just gonna make it bigger numbers to be injured. But there are 350. Weather related incidents in Montgomery County land along the water rescues you know that now. News I'm already that they waved at San Francisco and actually snowstorms that there at the time you're at it as Seattle clocked fifty plus Bob Bartley and and this money coming through with a cold front will move the Bay Area right through the northern Rockies which could end up with the district is now. Then Thursday and Friday and that's where it settles and actually different evolution of the storm moves. From the south and heavy rain is that it is they only let us known as blunt impact lot of folks but my brain.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.