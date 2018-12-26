Transcript for News headlines today: Dec. 26, 2018

Customs and Border Patrol is now ordering medical checks on every child in its custody after the death of an eight year old boy from Guatemala. He's the second child to die while in the she sort of ritual in the last few weeks. The cause of the boy's death is under investigation. This standoff over money for the border wall now pushing the partial government shutdown in two early this day. The president skipping his vacation in Florida out of solidarity with the 400000 federal employees. We're working over the holidays without pay temporarily. Can't tell you what the government's gonna go and I can tell you it's not going to be okay. And Julie. Walsh offense whether they'd like quote whatever this. Flood warning has gone out in Indonesia stay away from the coast. Officials are worried about another tsunami from a still erupting volcano. The tsunami that hit last week is going through 129. Deaths. Ten people are hurt after an earthquake in Italy triggered by the eruption Mount Etna. In eastern Sicily. Federal investigators are headed to the site of the small clean conscience who falls South Dakota one person was killed. Sandra Lambert heat it's trying something new with aids superpower. Its next model will reportedly glow in the dark. I could carry eight point six million dollar price tag. I'm meteorologist Marciano on the ABC news weather Saturday storm in the Pacific causing a patent mess in the west has only been east fifteen in Southern California shut down for a time but it. Huge wreck their over the mountain passes. This fall. From Las Vegas also eye. Seeing us logo which means required. Down and below the mountain passes Salt Lake City a little light snow today. And it intermountain west and fresh here but its mass and you were although it sounds really an important mountain Tucson. Some snow to southern part of its gonna pastors here whether protectionism tornado was later on today. Tenants are awesome bar north Dallas Austin all pushed off towards. At a cost of Gulf Coast. I'm actually pushing on towards the northeast on Friday its next five inches of rainfall with this system in the south maybe her foot. And north.

