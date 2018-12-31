Transcript for News headlines today: Dec. 31, 2018

Big countdown is on to 2019. More than two million people expected him packed into Times Square. Thousands of uniformed and undercover officers on duty and for this. Time and NYPD drones keeping watch from above. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are ending 28 deep in a bit of limbo. Either furloughed or working without pay Jett says that Parcells shot down over the border wall money hits a week and a half. The 22 year old killed by a lion at a conservation center in north Carolina's been identified as Alexandra blacked. Grad student from North Carolina Indies dinner is the head of the center this is the worst hit my life. We've lost a person. We've lost an animal. The line was put down after the attack. Amazon is looking to expand whole foods the Wall Street Journal says Amazon is planning to add more whole foods locations. In order to put more people within reach of Amazon's two hour delivery service. Amazon bought whole foods last year for a deal worth thirteen billion dollars. Sears says it sends Lowe's another eighty stores by march governing is facing liquidation last fall Sears said it planned duke deep open only hits 500 most profitable Stoltz. Elementary school children in Arizona most are getting recess twice today and when he nineteen lawmakers Sobel cuts pressed. In a broad their studies and in New York any new public bathroom or one that gets renovated we'll have to have a baby changing table. See. Dozens of passengers had to be evacuated from a Montana ski resorts chairlift because of mechanical problem. Collected its stock that the safety precaution some people had annual cable harnesses the rescue stepped more than two and a half hours. What temperatures in the high teens hurt but fortunately no one was. Netflix has one of its newest releases is now a record setter for the streaming service. Netflix says more than 45 million accounts watch the movie bird boxes first week. About a third of phone networks the countless. Horror flick star Sandra Bullock and analysts say that this type of result makes releasing movies on that play. More attractive to producers. Meteorologist did you see hear and please don't like it they code because air headed up in Times Square New Year's Eve a holiday at that time here and of course it got to start to talk about what needs in that we didn't admit lottery specially. The midwest and East Coast let's let's tell because that's the backside in the back that the northern end of the combined with the status as. Making aren't your seat troubles quite a few have actually alerts across the nation. A separate storm in the southwest talking snow for Albuquerque at the scene it rainy sadly that warm front blue note I just feel how river valley. Completely Cleveland Tennessee heavy rain and thunderstorms severe storms possible in cold front Tennessee south Bart. But then that warm front right here in New York City. I'm socket heavy rain gusty winds when you see out here whether advocates as well as the temperatures in the upper forties Wilson. Yes that's lift heavy rain and wind is going to be pretty. Ridiculously rock and money in the criminal justice it has really is way. From many people on the path to being one of the lettuce if the wettest year on. That.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.