Transcript for News headlines today: Feb. 13, 2019

US five between ice is in US backed forces in eastern Syria is stepping up vice President Bush back into his last stronghold there are hundreds of ice as fighters are believed to be in a town on the borders with Iraq. The final stages of any conflict come beat him most dangerous and overnight as suicide bomber wounded seven in this massive explosion on the Syria Turkey border. The battle to Syria has been long. Thousands of combatants and civilians dead and even more displaced living in camps. Like these. President trump has already declared victory against nicest and said that US troops about 2000 and could come hired. It's complicated liberating eyes these areas doesn't mean you might nation will go away in fact the US State Department says thousands of fleeing the bodies still in the game pool across the region wants US troops did and it's made those ice could regroup able to launch attacks hated. And a broad. Denver's features there's said the head back out on strike again today day three of their walk out over. Low paid the union school officials. Bargain yesterday but couldn't reach a deal they head back to the table today. President drop mulling what to do with the border security and budget deal. Hammered out by congressional negotiators are dealing close just under one point four billion dollars for border barriers far under what president Juan. After standing by the president during the last shut down. Republican leaders in congress are now urging him to sign on I hope he'll decide to sign it I think he's got a pretty good deal here. This Connecticut police arrested the boyfriend of Valerie ray is the body discovered inside a suitcase. Left on the side of the road in Greenwich police say he was actually using. ATM card multiple times. After her disappearance and that is what led authorities directly to him. This morning were also getting disturbing new details according to the criminal complaint. The Silva told detectives that he was at races house on January to 49. She fell and bumped her head should he said. And that at some point he taped her ankles or wrists or mouth shut stuffed her into a suitcase. Drove out to a wooded area of Greenwich Connecticut a wealthy suburb of New York City. Where he says he dumped. Full body. From the mysterious. Deaths of the south Pacific Ocean and a remarkable discovery. A sunken aircraft carrier from World War II flying 171000. Feet below the water's surface and in remarkably good condition researchers locating the final resting place of the USS hornet the World War II aircraft carrier went down in the 1942. Battle with the Japanese navy. The national debt visited new milestones one. Just below twenty trillion when president from took office in January 2007 team. A lawyer for rapper 21 savage says he's been granted bond for release from federal immigration custody soon. Ice arrested the British born artist February 3 in a targeted immigration operation. Are you feeling the love and what's become an annual tradition at a San Francisco aquarium biologists have handed out bread filled hearts to African penguins birds use the hearts and their nest with their needs. Meteorologists did it the and we got so many went to headlines I have to that by just saying yes school in Michigan now had twenty. Snow and cold days it's really quite something if you look at pictures coming out of the northeast that Clinton had their first note it disease and but all that fleet that's turning freezing rain sleet snow first. There's still more than 700 the roads as they started here on Wednesday but a lot content when and other areas now some places. Now. With last month Wisconsin. Look now wrapped up here IDF in but it's the right that gusting up to this proud of certainly impact airlines. Not alone in the northeast not even close out flats and a mountain reporting 446. Into those already this season. That's a record today the ski resort now says that they could feel it until at least the fourth of July. It's not a gonna get more not just there will be rain and rain just calling into this area. I seen what six inches of rain down in the this problem can be they're big and this of the year. But some of the burden as they're concerned about the degree look at right. Yeah.

