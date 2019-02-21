Now Playing: Michael and Sara on Jussie Smollett

Now Playing: 10-year-old with cerebral palsy walks for the first time

Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 21, 2019

Now Playing: Penguins rollick through the snow

Now Playing: Police: FBI imposters wanted in Florida home invasion

Now Playing: Coaches accused of shaming high school cheerleaders

Now Playing: 'Firefall' phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite's El Capitan

Now Playing: Samsung reveals 1st foldable smart phone

Now Playing: Police crack decades-old murder case using DNA

Now Playing: American ISIS bride banned from US

Now Playing: Cross-country storms cause chaos in Midwest, Northeast

Now Playing: Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting terror attack

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019

Now Playing: Man intentionally ran over family with car: Police

Now Playing: Nike to investigate Duke star's torn shoe, injury

Now Playing: Ex-Uber driver who killed 6 on when 'the problems' started, interrogation tapes show

Now Playing: Bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing into tree

Now Playing: If Regina King's hair could talk

Now Playing: Workers roll out red carpet ahead of the 2019 Oscars