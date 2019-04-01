Transcript for News headlines today: Jan. 4, 2019

President drums and top congressional leaders meet this morning for the second time this week. Trying to end and out until legal government shut down the house now under Democratic Party controlled faster measures. That would accomplish that but it doesn't contain funding for the president's border wall. And feeling the law that it does anybody have any doubt that we're not dealing ball. In Texas police have released this sketch of the men one for the murder of seven year old jasmine Bourne two was shot last Sunday. We're continuing to proceed with different strategies to try to find this power to the killer. Seven people are dead after a fiery crash on the highway near Gainesville Florida. Two tractor trailers once they collided. Those two tractor trailers caught on fire as well as a passenger Oracle fire. The lawyer for the American facing spying charges and Russia now says his client may be part of a prisoner swap says ball Whelan could be exchanged for Russian Maria Medina. It was pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent in the US yeah. Seven heart could be back as host the Oscars Hart withdrew his name last month because of an uproar over his past weeks that included homophobic jokes. But in a new interview released overnight Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she called the academy. And I send to bring harm back as host he says the academy agreed. Hart says he stepped down last month even though he apologized for the ten year old jokes several times in the past. A shocker overnight from a women's high. Basketball top ranked UConn. Loss to Baylor 68 to 57. That ends new times 100 in 26. Game regular season winning streak. That didn't back to twelve mean they're seeing it at that point they also want have been. Meteorologist Cindy feels about that southern storm at this time without pictures out of Texas and Oklahoma and when they killed for a lot of folks with a small and that's why the roads are wrapped. Interstate forty actually shut down for a time in the panhandle of Texas. But it was anywhere from two to seven inches of that Fallon replaces lot Oklahoma had it happened as a record for the day Oklahoma City had four and a half inches a record for the day. And a sudden thunderstorm with a grain. Israeli only 13 inches that's and that will not all of this bill ways we're at near capacity they had opened them that they can get that. Potential for flooding not happening and that's what happening in even Atlanta where there under a flood watch up to parts of western South Carolina western Carolina. The rain falling this morning and then moving into the mid Atlantic tonight and then eventually northeast tomorrow so it'll be a wet starts the weekend why is that a big deal buys two inches of rain. Concerned because everybody's been so saturated inundated Bailey many many cities and it up but their wettest. This year's record and now more rain to start thanks. Yeah there.

