Transcript for News headlines today: June 3, 2019

President comes in London now at Buckingham Palace after a welcome. London's mayor Sadiq on this is critical of all the ceremony for president trump saying the UK may look back on the visit with both. Profound regret president drop responded on Twitter before stepping off Air Force One this morning. Calling the mayor. Nasty tomorrow president trump will sit down with outgoing prime minister Teresa may and an interview the president says he favors Boris Johnson to replace her. In Virginia Beach, Virginia hundreds gathered to remember that well people shot to death on Friday nation's latest mass shooting governor Rell nor thumb has indicated he'll be pursuing gun control measures. Sun is not backing down despite the economic decline of one year after president from withdrew from Iran nuclear deal. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo says the so called maximum pressure on policy will be in place. Until Iran changes its behavior but the foreign minister told ABC's Martha Raddatz Iran will not be forced into talks and he denied allegations that Iran attacked oil tankers in the gulf. In this case shows some sort of intelligence. About seven. Let them. And let them. Full control Bissell whose. The foreign ministers set president trumps tactics may work in a real estate market but will not work with Iraq. The estranged husband. Of a missing Connecticut mother will appear in court today alongside his current girlfriend folks this dual Lois and the shelter colonists. Are charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer. Do loves the New Canaan mother. Vanished nearly two weeks ago after she was last seen dropping off her kids at school. Last night a church in New Canaan held a candlelight vigil for the fifty year old mother of five. Not everyone. Here this evening and knows Jennifer. But those of us who do know her as an incredibly warm person. As an unbelievably devoted mother. Police say folks this and his girlfriend could face additional charges as this investigation continues. How. Seventeen year old is recovering after being attacked by a shark off the North Carolina coast. Officials that India now safe air force pilots have spotted five bodies and looking for eight missing climbers. Drew goes missing are Americans they were last seen a week ago. This dramatic video you see people running there at just 900 foot. Cruise ships and slammed into a tourist boat in Venice Italy. By women were injured trying to get out of the way officials say the bigger ship lost control and one of the steel cables attach it to a tugboat snapped. The crashes renewed calls for restrictions or even a ban on partnerships in tennis. This comes after just last week in food the past seven people died when a cruise ship crashed into us dollars I think both. 21 others are still missing. Apple today is expected to unveil plans to paid out iTunes in favor of separate apps for music and TV. Final at bat and tied up. In his speech using an eighteen did nothing wrong in the third quarter to grab the lead then holding on to beat Toronto. 109010. For the series. Getting back to Oakland for games three and four starting Wednesday night one American guest got a lot of from the Canadian fans last night. The former president Barack Obama he got a standing. Peace interrupted a Major League game for the second time this season this time in Diego. Swarmed several Vernon area near the Padres dugout and beekeeper had to call them back pain relief for about. The house that stood in as the home floor Tony Soprano in the HBO show The Sopranos. It's not for sale asking price for the north Caldwell New Jersey home 3.4 million dollars. Happy Monday you know Justin juicy here with that not happening is especially those songs that thousands of people impacted by the flooding the last couple of weeks. They'll ever I think talk about let's go ahead and begin with the Mississippi exit this now in the near Saint Louis but Winfield is very that it. One Levy that has breached obviously broke and that water rushing that eventually makes its. Two home and that story and end up seeing these problems. If you the other side where the Missouri River is now bull by the way highest levels since 1998. At you've got this is this the is there is showing how isolated people feel. And will because the water so rising these rivers Arkansas rivers highest 95. Scott bargains I've just done Little Rock. As people using it around and here's more moisture I was shaken by it it's not heavy rain in the forecast but unfortunately it's quite the opposite. Look at eastern Oklahoma. Eastern Kansas into Arkansas. Central Missouri. Over to the Mississippi River and visit those target areas of four plus inches which is focused on the spots that need at least. Partially that's gonna make its way through this beginning this week some of those severe storms that come along with help all of that moisture plus the energy from the west. Gonna be from anywhere from fort Stockton up to see garden city Kansas and rapids this is all day. Just as large eligible primary threat at street get some really strong updraft large hail possibilities. Struggling horse and even some isolated.

