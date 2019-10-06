Transcript for News headlines today: June 10, 2019

Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is in a hospital in the Dominican Republic this morning after he was shot. The report from the doctor and retain the attending doctor reed EI seated at the yard. That apparently did not within them don't work part of it at the. Bullet passed through Ortiz his abdomen apparently none of his major organs were hit. With pieces in stable condition police say he was ambushed last night near a bar one suspect is in custody. Yeah over hot. One person is dead five more were hurt after a crane collapsed in violent weather in Dallas. Falling crane sliced through part of an apartment buildings smashed into a parking garage. Nine people had to go to the hospital with smoke inhalation in Southern California after a brush fire broke out near Six Flags magic mountains not far from Los Angeles. Another fire and you'll look county has grown through at least 2200 acres hundreds of homes have been evacuated. Smoke was blown right down on the park and we understand that a number of individuals complained of smoke inhalation. Buses were driving by kids are covering them out saying that they couldn't breathe and that they had asthma. House Democrats are gearing up for votes this week on contempt of congress charges in connection with the Muller reports. House Democrats looking to keep the pressure on the White House by voting to hold attorney general William Clark. And former White House counsel Don began in contempt the resolution would clear the way for the house judiciary committee to go to court to seek civil enforcement of the subpoenas. For bar and began to provide requested documents. Despite protests that sent hundreds of thousands into the streets of Hong Kong a controversial bill is nearing approval. This bill would allow China to. Extradite suspects from home home as well as Taiwan. And Mike Powell now critics say that the Chinese then again it uses this bill included two time good political and religious dissidents. And to bring them back into the mainland where they would be subjected to CBS judicial system in mainland China. Water rescue in Long Island Sound a woman. To safety after she became. She laughed underneath a boats the first responders not sharing the harrowing details it wasn't just didn't learn from. One side of the war in any other news it's news cannon that was surrounded by delivering forty. But unlike its secret air sea and rescue team tweed suit in total of seven people were rescued from their boat. Okay Golden State hopes to have Kevin Durant back for game five in Toronto he practice yesterday but his bat right. I have them listed as questionable for my possible title clincher for the raptors. You can watch game five tonight here on ABC starting at non eastern. Figure out this is seen here with a Monday forecast that begin and so different and we have been talking last couple of weeks has been all about flooding. About heat and fire San Francisco broken the record of the weekend and had high temperature near me in the years that shows that dry and hot conditions fueling fires. A fifteen large wildfires burning in this video from since it agreed to California where the cats either shelter in place at Six Flags or get them out what can work. Talking breathing problems and many says he'll have to Californians oppose this. More than a thousand acres burning. I'm a lot of these buyers have been hotter conditions heading their way because there's excessive heat warnings. And even comment advisories that stretched all the way from Morgan to Arizona where we find this this Iron Mountain fire just outside the knicks on national forest. Now that was more than 7000 acres for such knowledge about those heat warnings you can barely see them for the hot has taken over a look at those. The colors on the map there. Nine east expert Irving today and it went home or batting point eaten at for it they get he'd eat nearly as and it's not going anywhere really the mid week. Wednesday into Thursday still look very high. Phoenix at 100 and outside the highest numbers that we have certainly seen quite a while a look at this Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This would be a flash flooding at him but above average this year so we know that the super saturated now a lot of but low pressure system and that attending cold front gonna slides east and mid Atlantic. It plans to fly or travel Monday into early Tuesday just now that there could be a couple places that easily get one to three inches and bring.

