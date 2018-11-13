News headlines today: Nov. 13, 2018

More
Catch up on the developing stories making headlines today.
4:05 | 11/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for News headlines today: Nov. 13, 2018

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59161571,"title":"News headlines today: Nov. 13, 2018","duration":"4:05","description":"Catch up on the developing stories making headlines today.","url":"/US/video/news-headlines-today-nov-13-2018-59161571","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.