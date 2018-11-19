Transcript for News headlines today: Nov. 19, 2018

Desperate search for the missing continues in California's deadliest wildfire on record. There Deb still rising again eighty people are now confirmed dead. I would ask some people make every diligent effort to reach out their friends or family let them or is it okay at shelters and tent camps near the camp fire in northern California light boards are filled with the names of those unaccounted for. Now at 993. President trump says he's written his answers do special counsel Robert Mueller on the Russian investigation. Says a sit down interview what Muller is not likely. President trump owns fox he's acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker. Has the authority to limit the investigation. It's going to be up to him but you won't over ruling that he decides to curtail. I wouldn't. Get involved. President dropped now says his administration we'll have a full report about the death of reporter Jamal could show heat either today or tomorrow. He also says that a Fox News interview that he has no reason to hear the date of the show he's death. The Saudi consulate in Q stumble. Florida senator Bill Nelson has conceded his race for reelection. He lost a Republican Rick Scott. You have to move beyond politics. He's not just to defeat. But to destroy. Thousands of migrants in a caravan from Central America arrived in Tijuana. Clothing bras and in the United States and on Saturday several symbolic weddings were ahead. So head of Nissan is out the company now says chairman Carlos Chacon is being dismissed. After faking reports on his page and under reporting it for years. There may be new hope for kids with peanut allergies a new study says in experimental drug allowed some children to eat. Small amounts of peanuts without showing any serious reactions. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is giving one point eight billion dollars to his alma mater Johns Hopkins. The head of the school now says that will allow them to recruit students would that happen to look at their finances. The secret Santa shown up in derby Vermont. Workers at a Wal-Mart save mystery man gay men paid off all of the items on the lay awake at the store. This can't needed who can afford to just pay for everyone flail away and he said. Clots can. Vetoes it is he here get me they really cold Thanksgiving forecast especially here in the midwest northeast so let's talk about the numbers because busting could end up having their coldest Thanksgiving on record. For a highly nineteen public what the windshield as it's in the single digits a lot of folks not just waking up pulled staying called the F feels like. Money. Cincinnati moved it ended today at least sunshine helped us out it will be tracked for most people who. But it didn't help much. Money the actual temperatures Philadelphia I don't freezing Washington DC even below freezing though a lot of people end up being one of their hold it. Not just mornings and afternoons on Thanksgiving for. It will be dry spell after that happens a little clipper system flight crew. Bring you let his day 7 AM EST that's now an enigmatic and much of Massachusetts along the coast should be rain. A nice cold rain to start that she's Hannah went is that they are travels and that's what a lot of people are looking at. Going into things getting much better cap and then that's.

