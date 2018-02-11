Transcript for News headlines today: Nov. 2, 2018

Calling the Mike grand caravan invaders president trump is sending the US military to the southern border to prevent the caravan from getting into the US. He spoke at a campaign rally in disarray last. Night he had always called up the military because we're not gonna let. People come into our country like. A. Thoughts pushed to the polls in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's midterm election as vice president Mike Pence and Oprah stump for candidates in that state. Oprah was there for democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are. I will tell you that we are not powerless. Every single one of us every single one of us has the same power. At the polls. And vice president pence corporate challenger Brian camp. And I gotta say I think there's only one way you describe the last week. It's been two years of action. It's been two years of results. Ensuing years of promises made. And promises cannot. Source president trump campaigns in Missouri tonight. It's the funeral is set for this morning for the final victim of last weekend's attack on synagogue in Pittsburgh. Eleven people were killed the suspected shooter has pleaded not guilty on 44 counts. The man accused of sending out suspected mail bombs to democratic leaders is due back in court today. Prosecutors say they plan to ask the judge not to grant bill forcing her sale. Japan airlines pilot has pleaded guilty after feeling a breath test just before a trip from London to Tokyo. Officials say his blood alcohol level was nearly ten times over the legal limit. He's parents from Oregon to eighth in the candy their kids picked up on Halloween had to go to the hospital. Think any candy which looked like it was sealed in the package was leased with methamphetamine. Toyota is recalling over a million vehicles around the world. May have airbag problems but short circuit could cause air bags go off at the wrong time. It's the must see attraction of New York City. In Central Park a Mandarin ducks spotted floating in a pond thousands of miles from its native home of East Asia. People flocking to the area hoping to catch a glimpse of this brilliant birds. Right now it's unclear how we got there locals news saying he's not there it's. I'm meteorologist rob Marciano on the ABC news weather center a rough couple days with the slow moving system with over a hundred damaging storm reports. At least eight confirmed tornadoes damage done in northern and central Louisiana also wind damage. In parts of Mississippi in this system continues to slide off towards the east warm and humid today. Apple add fuel to some thunderstorm not only today but tonight. And in through tomorrow they strengthening low that will bring high winds potentially to sixty miles per hour cost highly populated. Northeast during the day on Saturday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.